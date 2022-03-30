Previous
All alone! by bigmxx
Photo 1914

All alone!

Day 89 - This is a lone tulip in my garden which I've been watching for a few day, I never realised they open and close, in the morning it's closed tight and then as the day warms up it opens up again - strange I've not noticed it before!
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
