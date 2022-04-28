Previous
Brisk tiring walk! by bigmxx
Photo 1943

Brisk tiring walk!

Day 118 - After being told today my cholesterol has raised again from the one I had back in August, the doctor said to change my lifestyle (which other than exercise more will be hard to do as we already follow a healthy diet) the doctor said they won't put me on statins as the NHS assessment put me at a 6.8% risk of a heart attack but I needed to be over 10% to qualify for statins!

My husband decided we need to go on more brisk walks so decided we needed to go to the seaside for some fresh air, so he drove to Pegwell Bay, Ramsgate where he route marched me along the coast. We parked near this Viking Ship which is a replica Viking Ship 'Hugin' which was sailed from Denmark in 1949 by 53 Danes to Viking Bay, Broadstairs before being place on permanent display in Pegwell Bay,
28th April 2022

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Lin ace
Some lovely captures during your walk!
April 28th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Hope the brisk walks will help to sort out your cholesterol levels ! Love the replica Viking Ship
April 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
