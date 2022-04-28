Brisk tiring walk!

Day 118 - After being told today my cholesterol has raised again from the one I had back in August, the doctor said to change my lifestyle (which other than exercise more will be hard to do as we already follow a healthy diet) the doctor said they won't put me on statins as the NHS assessment put me at a 6.8% risk of a heart attack but I needed to be over 10% to qualify for statins!



My husband decided we need to go on more brisk walks so decided we needed to go to the seaside for some fresh air, so he drove to Pegwell Bay, Ramsgate where he route marched me along the coast. We parked near this Viking Ship which is a replica Viking Ship 'Hugin' which was sailed from Denmark in 1949 by 53 Danes to Viking Bay, Broadstairs before being place on permanent display in Pegwell Bay,