Chatham Dockyard by bigmxx
Photo 1945

Chatham Dockyard

Day 120 - Another tiring but very interesting day, we visited Chatham Dockyard which was operational up until 1984 when it closed, even though this is only a few miles away from us we haven't visited it in over 40 years when my husband left the Navy. We clambered all over the 3 historic warships in the pictures, HMS Gannet (a sloop of the Victorian Royal Navy built in 1878), HMS Cavalier (CA-class destroyer built in 1944) and HMS Ocelot (the last Royal Navy warship built at Chatham in 1962) a first for me as I've never been in a submarine, I thoroughly enjoyed swinging through the small hatches (which took my mind of my claustrophobia!
Michelle

