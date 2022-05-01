Previous
Next
Cuteness overload! by bigmxx
Photo 1946

Cuteness overload!

Day 121 - I stood watching some ducking's (there was 7 of them) but this one caught my eye, it swam around took an age to get onto this log, had a drink and them jumped off again!
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
533% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise