Photo 1965
Legging it!
Day 140 - A pheasant running after his lady friend!
20th May 2022
20th May 22
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Lou Ann
ace
Pheasants are so beautiful.
May 20th, 2022
