You want me to move! by bigmxx
Photo 1971

You want me to move!

Day 146 - This hare was being really stubborn and I had to drive quite close to it before it hopped off! (taken through the windscreen)
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
540% complete

Margaret Brown ace
Super capture, fav
May 26th, 2022  
