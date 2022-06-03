Previous
Spot the odd one out! by bigmxx
Photo 1979

Spot the odd one out!

Day 154 - These Mullein moth Caterpillars have made short work of stripping this poor plant, can you spot the odd one out in the picture!
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Michelle

Beryl Lloyd ace
Must be the little ladybird !!
June 3rd, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
I don’t see an odd caterpillar but I do see five (5) faces!!!!!
June 3rd, 2022  
