Smile for the camera! by bigmxx
Photo 1986

Smile for the camera!

Day 161 - I think this bee-fly was staring me out as it sat there for ages looking at me!
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a terrific capture of it
June 10th, 2022  
