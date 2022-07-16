Previous
Next
Poor Sunflower! by bigmxx
Photo 2022

Poor Sunflower!

Day 197 - This poor Sunflower doesn't stand a chance with this Gypsy Moth caterpillar (also known as spongy moth caterpillar - so Mr Google informs me) The caterpillar was having a grand time munching it's way across it!
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
553% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great shot and he is kind of cute.
July 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous focus and dof, poor flower.
July 16th, 2022  
tony gig
Wonderful shot.
July 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise