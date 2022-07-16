Sign up
Photo 2022
Poor Sunflower!
Day 197 - This poor Sunflower doesn't stand a chance with this Gypsy Moth caterpillar (also known as spongy moth caterpillar - so Mr Google informs me) The caterpillar was having a grand time munching it's way across it!
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
3
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2022
photos
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great shot and he is kind of cute.
July 16th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous focus and dof, poor flower.
July 16th, 2022
tony gig
Wonderful shot.
July 16th, 2022
