I have my eyes on you!

Day 236 - I think this butterfly is a Speckled Wood, it wouldn't open it's wings for me to get a better look before it took off!
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
