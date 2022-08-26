Sign up
Photo 2063
Dew or raindrops?
Day 238 - The mornings have become quite dewy so I’m not sure if this dew or from rain overnight, even though there was no evidence of rain.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
2
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2063
photos
49
followers
57
following
565% complete
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
JeannieC57
Beautiful colors ! We are in desperate need of rain!
August 26th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
August 26th, 2022
