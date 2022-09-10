Previous
It's that time of year again! by bigmxx
It's that time of year again!

Day 253 - It's coming into spider season, I've started walking into cobwebs as I leave my front door in the morning, I suppose I should be grateful there's no spiders attached to them!
Michelle

I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
essiesue
Michelle, I have to check every other day for these pesky cobwebs! I'm always embarrassed after having company leave and spotting them after the fact.
September 10th, 2022  
