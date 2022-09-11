Previous
All alone! by bigmxx
All alone!

Day 254 - This Great crested grebe was all alone - not that seemed to bother it as it was busy fishing!
Michelle

@bigmxx
Mags ace
Beautiful!
September 11th, 2022  
