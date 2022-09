Hurry up and feed me!

Day 255 - I wasn't quick enough to get the whole of the blackbird in the frame as he spotted me and flew off, much to the disgust of the young one who sat there screeching for him for 10 minutes!



I'm a bit confused as I took a picture of a bigger baby back on 2/7 but hadn't seem them for quite a while, these two appeared last week, it seems to be the same dad as he has a white fleck on his back, but this baby seems much smaller!