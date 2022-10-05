Sign up
Photo 2103
The helicopters are ready!
Day 278 - I took a picture of these Sycamore Tree seeds (helicopters) when they were in full colour back in September, I can't believe what a difference a month has made!
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
0
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2103
photos
49
followers
57
following
576% complete
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
2102
2103
