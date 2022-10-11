Previous
And we’re off again! by bigmxx
Photo 2109

And we’re off again!

Day 284 - Nails are painted, bags are packed and relax! We are now at Gatwick airport ready for our 6am flight in the morning to Agadir!
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
