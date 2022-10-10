Sign up
Photo 2108
What you looking at!
Day 283 - This crazy squirrel is balanced right at the top of a very tall tree opening the prickly casings to get to the sweet chestnuts inside and disappearing to hide them!
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
