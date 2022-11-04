Sign up
Photo 2133
Coloursofautumn
Day 308 - These Sedum are still so colourful and I love how the dried seed heads are peeping through at the back (I’m not sure what they are)!
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
0
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2133
photos
49
followers
56
following
584% complete
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
Views
1
Album
365
Sizes
View All
