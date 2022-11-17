Previous
Another toadstool! by bigmxx
Photo 2146

Another toadstool!

Day 321 - Another day another toadstool, I thought this one was rather a lovely colour, I have no idea what it is unfortunately!
17th November 2022

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Nice POV and capture!
November 17th, 2022  
