Surveying his land! by bigmxx
Surveying his land!

Day 320 - This Kestrel was sitting way up high balancing on a twig, it was quite windy but still it clung on!
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted and a beautiful capture!
November 16th, 2022  
