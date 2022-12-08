Sign up
Photo 2167
RIP poor snail!
Day 342 - I thought it was cold yesterday but today is much worse, we woke up to -4 and it only managed to get up to 2 for the rest of the day. I had a quick walk around the garden and noticed this poor snail 'frozen in time' in the bird bath!
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
0
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
