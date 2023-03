Perfect day!

Day 63 - Out port of call today was Arrecife, Lanzarote, the ship docked at the new marina which doesn’t have much around but we still managed a walk around. As it was my Birthday today we had a special meal which I rounded off with a special cocktail! I can’t believe how quick the cruise has gone and it’s our last day of the cruise, we are departing Monday for a hotel for 3 days in Grand Canaria.