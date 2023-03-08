Previous
Back to reality tomorrow - until the next holiday! by bigmxx
Back to reality tomorrow - until the next holiday!

Day 67 - This our last night here in Grand Canaria, I am so going to miss my early morning relaxing jacuzzis, swimming in the infinity pool and lazy days sunbathing!
Michelle

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful looking collage.
March 9th, 2023  
