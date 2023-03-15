Battersea Power Station!

Day 74 - This is the old power station at Battersea in London, a working power station from the 1930's until 1983 when it ceased to produce electricity and closed it's doors. Over the years there were various owners but in 2012 it was purchased by the current shareholders bringing an end to decades of disuse. Works begin the following year to redevelop the 42-acre site surrounding the power station to create a new community of homes, shops, cafes, restaurants, cultural venues and open space for London. One of the attractions is Lift 109 an exhibition/history of the power station where they have built a glass lift that takes you to the top of one of the chimneys for a 360° view of London!