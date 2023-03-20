Previous
Such a pretty boy! by bigmxx
Photo 2269

Such a pretty boy!

Day 79 - This Crow was being very photogenic, it stood for ages while I faffed about taking it's picture!
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Nicely captured! It's so cool when animals are accommodating like that.
March 20th, 2023  
