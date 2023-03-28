Sign up
Photo 2277
Follow the leader!
Day 87 - This mallard duck was following this poor female around rather all over the pond - must be love!
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
LOL! It must be love! Nice capture.
March 28th, 2023
