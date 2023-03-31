Previous
Bad hair day! by bigmxx
Photo 2280

Bad hair day!

Day 90 - This poor Redshank sums up todays weather - high winds and persistent rain!
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Michelle

Diana ace
Such a perfect capture and narrative!
March 31st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aw he really looks bedraggled!!!!!!!!! fav
March 31st, 2023  
