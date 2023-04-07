Previous
Lovely day for a walk! by bigmxx
Lovely day for a walk!

Day 97 - We took the Grandchildren around our local country park and they asked what this church was called, I replied it's called Holy Trinity, Milton and I was christened there - of course this opened up a whole new discussion!
Michelle

bkb in the city
Beautiful setting
April 7th, 2023  
