Yarn bombing! by bigmxx
Yarn bombing!

Day 96 - This is a post box in our local supermarket, a local 'knit and natter' group have decorated it for Easter
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Monica
Adorable!
April 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful!
April 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful explosion of yard and colors!
April 6th, 2023  
KWind ace
Super cute!
April 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
How fabulous is that, great find and capture.
April 6th, 2023  
