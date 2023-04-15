Sign up
Photo 2295
Bottoms up!
Day 105 - We took the Grandchildren to a park with a large pond to feed the ducks, they are going through the 'why' stage at the moment and these ducks upside down caused a lot of questions!
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
1
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Carole Sandford
ace
Ha ha I can imagine. Nice shot.
April 15th, 2023
