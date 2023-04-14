Sign up
Photo 2294
Oh I do like to be beside the seaside!
Day 105 - When we set off to the seaside with the Grandchildren it was lovely and sunny, as we pulled up these dark clouds rolled in and we had some rain, luckily we were right by the arcades so the girls didn’t mind going in!
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
Beautiful view!
April 14th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and it looks beautiful there.
April 14th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely!
April 14th, 2023
