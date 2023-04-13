Previous
So many! by bigmxx
Photo 2293

So many!

Day 103 - This mummy duck sure had her work cut out with 6 ducklings!
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
Mags ace
Oh! What a precious sight!
April 13th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Ah so sweet!
April 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! so sweet - hope they all survive!
April 13th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my. They are sweet little ones too.
April 13th, 2023  
