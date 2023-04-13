Sign up
Photo 2293
So many!
Day 103 - This mummy duck sure had her work cut out with 6 ducklings!
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
4
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Mags
ace
Oh! What a precious sight!
April 13th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Ah so sweet!
April 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! so sweet - hope they all survive!
April 13th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my. They are sweet little ones too.
April 13th, 2023
