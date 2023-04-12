Sign up
Photo 2292
Holding on!
Day 102 - Trees amaze me how they remain upright sometimes when their roots are exposed!
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
1
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
It's an amazing capture!
April 12th, 2023
