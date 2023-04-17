Previous
Growing high up! by bigmxx
Photo 2297

Growing high up!

Day 107 - I saw this growing high up and thought it was a pretty colour - Mr Google says it's an Ash tree (Fraxinus excelsior)
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
How pretty - and beautifully captured - great focus and dof! fav
April 17th, 2023  
