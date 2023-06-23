Previous
Here we go again! by bigmxx
Here we go again!

Day 174 - We are off to Gran Canaria with my daughter, her husband, his parents and our Grandchildren a first time on a plane for them, I can’t wait to see their faces!
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Very nice captures and collage. Have fun!
June 23rd, 2023  
