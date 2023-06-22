Previous
A blaze of colour!
A blaze of colour!

Day 172 - We are off on holiday tomorrow and I am so pleased more of my Tiger Lilly’s flowers have come out. This was a 50p plant that was virtually dead when my husband bought it a few years ago!
22nd June 2023

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
Beautiful!
June 22nd, 2023  
