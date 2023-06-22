Sign up
Photo 2363
A blaze of colour!
Day 172 - We are off on holiday tomorrow and I am so pleased more of my Tiger Lilly’s flowers have come out. This was a 50p plant that was virtually dead when my husband bought it a few years ago!
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2363
photos
45
followers
51
following
2356
2357
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd June 2023 12:07pm
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
June 22nd, 2023
