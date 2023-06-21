Previous
Thriving! by bigmxx
Thriving!

Day 172 - It amazes me how weeds/plants grow and thrive just about anywhere with minimal water yet my flowers wilt if they miss one drink!
Mags ace
Beautiful wildflowers! =)
June 21st, 2023  
