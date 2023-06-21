Sign up
Photo 2362
Thriving!
Day 172 - It amazes me how weeds/plants grow and thrive just about anywhere with minimal water yet my flowers wilt if they miss one drink!
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
Beautiful wildflowers! =)
June 21st, 2023
