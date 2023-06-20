Sign up
Photo 2361
Cosy!
Day 171 - I notice this caterpillar has started to spin itself in a cocoon - I wonder what butterfly it's going to be!
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
Very cool capture!
June 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fantastic find and capture -
June 20th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture.
June 20th, 2023
