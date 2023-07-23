Sign up
Photo 2394
Taking a rest!
Day 204 - I’m not sure what sort this little butterfly is but it I thought it was worthy of a picture as it sat nice and still for me!
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
1
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
Oh! Lovely!
July 23rd, 2023
