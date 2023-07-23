Previous
Taking a rest! by bigmxx
Photo 2394

Taking a rest!

Day 204 - I’m not sure what sort this little butterfly is but it I thought it was worthy of a picture as it sat nice and still for me!
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh! Lovely!
July 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise