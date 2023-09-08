Sign up
Photo 2441
Keeping cool!
Day 251 - These Cormorants had the right idea cooling off in the water, not sure how long they stay drying out in the sun!
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown
A nice capture
September 8th, 2023
Mags
Great shot!
September 8th, 2023
Diana
Fabulous capture, they seem to be chatting to each other.
September 8th, 2023
