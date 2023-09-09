Previous
Too hot to go outside today! by bigmxx
Too hot to go outside today!

Day 252 - We decided it was just too hot to go out today so this collage is from our visit to Leeds Castle the other day!

These sculptures are on the Sublime Sculpture Trail Safari at Leeds Castle, various pieces are around the grounds for people to enjoy. The theme for the event is animals and their habitats, with a stunning range of sculptures made from different materials such as bronze, stone, wood and even recycled materials, the pieces were made by a diverse group of local and international artists.
Michelle

Beryl Lloyd ace
It has certainly been too hot today to venture outside , but this collage is so interesting and beautiful with all the sculptures ! A super place to visit !
September 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful captures!
September 9th, 2023  
