Posing! by bigmxx
Photo 2444

Posing!

Day 254 - It was a bit cooler today, a mere 25° so there was still lots of dragonflies around, who didn't mind posing for me!
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Instant fav. A super pov and capture of this super dragonfly with its huge eyes! Love the laciness of the wings - fabulous!
September 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Amazing close up and wonderful detail.
September 11th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh nicely done!
September 11th, 2023  
