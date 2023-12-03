Previous
Peace! by bigmxx
Day 338 - The Grandchildren have been here for the weekend, this was probably the only time they were quiet - eating Nannies homemade rice pudding!
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
