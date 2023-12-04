Previous
Knitted decorations! by bigmxx
Photo 2528

Knitted decorations!

Day 339 - This is the latest knitted scene on the post box in the entrance of our local Asda!
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Isn't that superb! so beautifully crafted ! fav
December 4th, 2023  
