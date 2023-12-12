Previous
Caught you! by bigmxx
Caught you!

Day 347 - I have not seen many Jays around where we live, but I spotted this one hopping around amongst the leaves, my patients paid off and I managed to snap a picture before it flew off again!
12th December 2023

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
Nicely caught but well hidden!
December 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done Michelle, nicely captured before he flew off !
December 12th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Well caught!
December 12th, 2023  
