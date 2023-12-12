Sign up
Photo 2536
Caught you!
Day 347 - I have not seen many Jays around where we live, but I spotted this one hopping around amongst the leaves, my patients paid off and I managed to snap a picture before it flew off again!
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
3
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2536
photos
44
followers
51
following
694% complete
View this month »
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Margaret Brown
ace
Nicely caught but well hidden!
December 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done Michelle, nicely captured before he flew off !
December 12th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Well caught!
December 12th, 2023
