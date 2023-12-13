Previous
Pretty berries! by bigmxx
Photo 2537

Pretty berries!

Day 348 - I love the colour of these berries, Mr Google informs me the plant is called Callicarpa Bodinieri
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
695% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh these are great - and the bokeh!
December 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful berries on the bare stems ! they are quite outstanding - A lovely shot and bokeh ! fav
December 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise