Previous
Photo 2550
Ahh peace and quite!
Day 361 - Today the Grandchildren and one of my daughter's left to go to her in-laws, the house is so quite now as my other 2 daughters are still in bed - but it is only 13.00 still rather early for them!
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Dorothy
ace
Perfect 🤩
December 26th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful, we have just said aaahhh!
December 26th, 2023
