Previous
I have the hump! by bigmxx
Photo 2551

I have the hump!

Day 362 - This poor cow looked right fed up, it had been pouring with rain and was very muddy!
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
698% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aw! but a lovely portrait !
December 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise