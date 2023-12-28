Sign up
Photo 2552
Looking out!
Day 363 - I went to work today (even though I'm retired, I still go back and do bank shifts occasionally)! this was the view from my car after I'd legged it to the car as it was raining hard - it then eased up as I got in the car!
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Same here!! and not been out !
December 28th, 2023
