Photo 2553
What a difference 24 hours makes!
Day 364 - So I've been at work again today (last one for a while) luckily no rain today but a lovely colourful evening sky!
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful light
December 29th, 2023
